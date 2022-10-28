AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
ANL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
EFERT 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
EPCL 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.21%)
FCCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
FLYNG 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.49%)
GGGL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
GGL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.95%)
PAEL 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.08%)
TPL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.86%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
UNITY 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.62%)
WAVES 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By -41.3 (-1%)
BR30 15,123 Decreased By -163.4 (-1.07%)
KSE100 41,333 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.65%)
KSE30 15,125 Decreased By -165.4 (-1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI set to begin its 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march today

  • Govt on its toes with security beefed up
BR Web Desk Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 01:12pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to begin its long "peaceful" march on Friday, leading a strong procession in a move it hopes will force the government to accept party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan's demand for immediate elections.

This is the second such march by Imran this year, with the first held on May 25.

On Tuesday, the PTI chairman had said the Haqeeqi Azadi march would be held this Friday, claiming it will be the biggest in the history of Pakistan.

The former PM said that the march will begin from Liberty Chowk at 11 am and he will lead it to the Capital through GT Road.

The march will pass through Ferozepur Road, Icchra, Azadi Chowk, Mozang, Data Darbar side.

People begin gathering at Liberty Chowk

PTI leaders Yasmeen Rashid, Hammad Azhar leave for Liberty Chowk

Fawad Chaudhry urges people to come out

Ahead of the march, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter, calling out the people in Lahore to come out to "change the system of Pakistan". The leader said that if the people do not come out, then "the lives of children will pass through the rotten system".

'Government will deal long march participants with an iron hand'

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned that the government will deal with long march participants with an "iron hand", adding that “strict action” will be taken if they attempt to break the law.

“If protesters abide by the law, we will facilitate them,” the minister said.

Civil servants, government officials cannot become part of protest

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has issued an office memorandum, telling government employees that they will not be allowed to join the protest.

"Clear civil servants are bound to act as servants of the state and their actions should be subservient to the relevant constitutional provisions to ensure smooth conduct of relations between the federation and the provinces," the memorandum read.

Police top officials asked to ensure foolproof security arrangements

Ahead of the march, Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar directed the top brass to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

The IG Punjab directed that all available resources should be utilized for the security of the citizens participating in the long march, especially in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat and Rawalpindi and the law and order situation should be maintained at all costs.

PTI’s long ‘march’ to Islamabad: Police top officials asked to ensure foolproof security arrangements

He added that the activities of the participants will be monitored through CCTV cameras at the CPO. He directed the police teams to speed up search and combing operations in all districts and said the routes of long march should also be monitored with CCTV cameras.

PTI Imran Khan Long march

Comments

1000 characters

PTI set to begin its 'Haqeeqi Azadi' march today

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Pakistan’s only can-maker to enhance production capacity by 26%

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra brushes aside PD’s accusations

B2B co-op, G2G pacts with China: CPEC projects will be expedited: govt

Read more stories