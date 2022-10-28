Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee continued to depreciate against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and fell 0.41% on Friday.

At around 12:45pm, the rupee was being quoted at 222.41, a depreciation of Re0.91 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, rupee had registered back-to-back losses against the US dollar, and closed at 221.5 after a fall of Re0.82 or 0.37% in the inter-bank.

Markets have been gripped with negative sentiment amid an escalation of political tensions in the country after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to start of a ‘long march’ from Lahore to Islamabad on Friday (today).

In another key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were down $157 million to clock in at $7.44 billion for the week ending October 21, 2022. Pakistan's total liquid foreign exchange reserves also dropped by $89 million to clock in at $13.16 billion.

The reserves’ position is critical for Pakistan which has been desperately seeking dollar inflows to meet its balance-of-payments needs.

Globally, the US dollar struggled to hold on to its overnight gains as expectations for a pivot by the Federal Reserve gathered pace.

Major currencies were higher on the back of a softer dollar, which has declined this week on hopes of a potential Fed pivot.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, and with the euro the most heavily weighted, fell 0.17% to 110.35.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Friday after China, the world’s top crude oil importer, widened its COVID-19 curbs, but were poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns ahead of Europe’s pending cut-off of Russian imports.

