Rain delays start of Afghanistan v Ireland at World Cup

MELBOURNE: Rain delayed the start of the Twenty20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Play was scheduled to begin at 3:00pm (0400 GMT) but the covers remained on and the toss did not take place as planned, with the outfield wet.

Showers are forecast for much of the day, potentially also threatening the blockbuster evening clash between Australia and England at the same ground.

The tournament witnessed its first washout on Monday with South Africa and Zimbabwe sharing one point each in Group 2.