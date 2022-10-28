AGL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
EFERT 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 52.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
FCCL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
GGGL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
KEL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.98%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
OGDC 70.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
TPLP 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
TREET 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 113.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.57%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
WAVES 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -33.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 15,164 Decreased By -122.1 (-0.8%)
KSE100 41,399 Decreased By -203.7 (-0.49%)
KSE30 15,142 Decreased By -148.2 (-0.97%)
Rain delays start of Afghanistan v Ireland at World Cup

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2022 10:36am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
MELBOURNE: Rain delayed the start of the Twenty20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Play was scheduled to begin at 3:00pm (0400 GMT) but the covers remained on and the toss did not take place as planned, with the outfield wet.

Showers are forecast for much of the day, potentially also threatening the blockbuster evening clash between Australia and England at the same ground.

Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood

The tournament witnessed its first washout on Monday with South Africa and Zimbabwe sharing one point each in Group 2.

