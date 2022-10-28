AGL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.48%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
EFERT 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.25%)
FCCL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
GGGL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
GTECH 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
MLCF 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
OGDC 70.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PAEL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.72%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
TPLP 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
TREET 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
UNITY 20.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.43%)
WAVES 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -31.7 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,181 Decreased By -105.4 (-0.69%)
KSE100 41,400 Decreased By -202.9 (-0.49%)
KSE30 15,143 Decreased By -146.9 (-0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei pares losses as strong earnings offset Wall St slide

Published 28 Oct, 2022 10:02am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average declined on Friday, but entered the midday break well off early lows as traders digested strong corporate earnings from domestic companies.

Markets were also waiting on a Bank of Japan policy decision, which came during the lunch break, giving traders time to digest the ramifications before the restart.

Policy makers kept stimulus setting unchanged, as was widely expected.

The Nikkei lost 0.35% to 27,248.20, after briefly dipping below the psychological 27,000 mark for the first time since Monday, as overnight losses on Wall Street weighed in early trade.

The broader Topix recovered to rise 0.14% to 1,908.16. For the week, the Nikkei is up 1.33%, while the Topix is 1.39% higher.

Earnings season has picked up pace since Thursday and reaches a peak next week. “Starting with chip stocks, there have been a lot of strong earnings results from Japanese corporations,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura.

Tokyo shares close lower after falls in US tech stocks

Ahead of the BOJ decision, Sawada said that keeping policy steady should have limited impact on the market.

Rather, the US Federal Reserve’s policy setting meeting next week is the top focus of the market right now, and should limit any big moves going into the weekend, Sawada said.

Chip equipment maker Advantest jumped 3.59%, making it the Nikkei’s best performer after Toyota-owned truckmaker Hino Motors, which rallied 5.71%. Robot-maker Fanuc was the worst performer, sliding 6.2% after cutting its earnings forecast.

Winners and losers were almost evenly split on the Nikkei, with 108 components rising and 107 lower, while 10 were flat. Real estate and financials were the best-performing sectors, while industrials and energy led losses.

Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei pares losses as strong earnings offset Wall St slide

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

B2B co-op, G2G pacts with China: CPEC projects will be expedited: govt

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Army, ISI assail Imran Khan on the eve of his ‘long march’

PTI reacts strongly

Journalist’s murder: ‘Evidence leads us to IK, ARY CEO’: Sanaullah

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra brushes aside PD’s accusations

MPCL threatens to suspend gas supply to power sector from Nov

Read more stories