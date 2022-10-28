PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Vawda’s presser

“What’s with Faisal Vawda?”

“He bowled a googly…”

“Indeed that left all reeling but The Khan has yet to comment on it.”

“He has been issued a show cause notice and with only a two-day margin, that’s too short unless of course Babar Awan is available; I ask you what is with the TKS?”

“I guess the K is for Khan, but for the life of me I can’t figure out what is with the other two letters.”

“Team Khanzadeh Sindh.”

“Ah yes but what I took from the Vawda press briefing is that blood may flow during the long march…”

“What I took from it is that the Perennial Throne Veneration…”

“Ha ha, you are referring to PTV broadcasting Vawda press conference live, so what Vawda said must have been known, anyway what I retained from the press conference is his attack on The Khan’s Team B and need I add that includes those around The Khan with aspirations of a Gilani or a Raja Rental or Shahid Khaqan Abbasi…”

“What about Shehbaz Sharif?”

“As The Khan says and I agree a 100 percent as long as Maryam Nawaz remains on the scene and continues her vicious attacks against those inside and outside her party The Khan will continue to benefit.”

“I asked about Shehbaz Sharif and not The Khan.”

“Maryam Nawaz’s each additional faux pas also means Shehbaz Sharif’s position as well as that of his son strengthens within the party.”

“But daddy can…”

“Daddy has his limitations - he has been unable to stop her faux pas…”

“Do you think there is a need to change her trainer, I mean Parveen Rashid…”

“It’s Parvez Rashid and for your information he is reportedly living in Middlesex England these days, but I agree she needs another trainer so who would you suggest?”

“How about Faisal Vawda?”

“Vawda was never a cricket player, he plays those games where one player is pitted against another so not a team game, Maryam’s wavelength is somewhere out in the clouds like Vawda’s and…”

“But doesn’t she need someone who knows cricket so that she can better attack The Khan.”

“Nah her attack group is rather large, those who play cricket, those who play cards, those who play golf, those who play…”

“Sounds like you reckon she is not a good player period.”

“Right.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022