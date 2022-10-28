AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Long fog spells likely with zero visibility across country: PMD

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2022 07:29am
LAHORE: Long fog spells are likely this year with zero visibility throughout the country, as thickness period of fog would loom large due to less than normal rains, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources.

Since the monsoon rains water is yet inundating many parts of Sindh, therefore, a drop in temperature would keep the southern part of the country under the pressure of fog ahead, sources added.

Both the minimum and maximum temperatures would be equalised that would enhance the feel like temperature cooler throughout the day and night for a longer period compared with the corresponding period.

This situation would trigger movement and traffic hazards in major cities, as the day light and temperature would be compromised heavily that would lead to high energy consumption for heating purposes. Also, seasonal diseases would be rampant and high smog in the air would lead to ear and eyes infection by and large, they apprehended and added that both respiratory diseases and pneumonia fever may also be in abundance. Accordingly, they said, masks would be the best option for those who are fond of morning walks. Further, accidental incidents on highways and motorways may get rise due to heavy fog.

Sources said the motorway authority was planning to display fog related information at the entry points of motorways in collaboration with PMD. Also, they said, social media links would be utilized to raise awareness and disseminate information to public at large. The Punjab government may also impose speed restriction on motorcycles besides ensuring helmets during riding to avoid motorbike accidents.

Already, the day time temperature has dropped by 2 degree Celsius due to long monsoon spell in the southern areas of the country. Wetness of earth continued throughout September and November, thus keeping the dust under control that curtailed smog amidst high level of stubble burning throughout the country, as moisture level would be over 90 percent and water vapours would be full of air pollutants.

