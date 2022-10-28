Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (October 27, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (October 28, 2022)
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 37-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 32-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 34-17 (°C) 00-00 (%) 34-18 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 37-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 37-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 31-12 (°C) 00-00 (%) 31-12 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 34-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 26-05 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 27-07 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 33-13 (°C) 00-00 (%) 33-13 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 37-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 05:55 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 06:35 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
