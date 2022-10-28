AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Oct 28, 2022
Pakistan

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (October 27, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (October 28,...
Recorder Report Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 07:41am
KARACHI: The weather report on Thursday (October 27, 2022) and the forecast for Friday (October 28, 2022) 

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         37-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        38-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           32-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        34-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            34-17 (°C) 00-00 (%)        34-18 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           37-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        36-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        37-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        38-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      31-12 (°C) 00-00 (%)        31-12 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar          34-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        34-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            26-05 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        27-07 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        33-13 (°C) 00-00 (%)        33-13 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            37-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        36-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       05:55 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      06:35 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

The Weather

