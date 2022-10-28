AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 28 Oct, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Kohinoor Mills Ltd             20-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% B          18-10-2022     28-10-2022
Landmark Spinning 
Industries Ltd                 20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                           27-10-2022
D ewan Textile Mills L 
imited                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
D ewan K halid Textile 
Mills L imited                 20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive 
Engineering Ltd.               20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. 
Ltd                            20-10-2022    27-10-2022     30% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                  20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd             20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     715% (F)       18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     330% (F)       18-10-2022     27-10-2022
D ewan Mushtaq Textile 
Mills Ltd.                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     214.5% (F)     18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     7.5% (F)       18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd    20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd #      20-10-2022    27-10-2022                                   27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     3.744% (F)     18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                 20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning 
Mills Ltd.                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Ltd           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd               20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd          20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Colony Textile Mills Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                           27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                           27-10-2022
Dost Steels Ltd                20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                           27-10-2022
INVEST CAP INVESTMENT
BANK LTD                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Javedan Corporation Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                           27-10-2022
TPL Corp Ltd                   20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services 
Pak Ltd                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .               20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
TPL Properties Ltd             20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% B          18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Summit Bank Ltd Term
Finance Certificate #          20-10-2022    27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba         21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd          21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                   21-10-2022    27-10-2022                                   27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Ltd           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    27-10-2022     100% (F)       19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                           27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving Mills 
Ltd                            21-10-2022    27-10-2022     50% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile 
Mills Ltd                      21-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving 
Mills Ltd.                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                           27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Ltd                            21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Ltd                  21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
First Fidelity Leasing 
Modaraba                       21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd               21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022     100% (F)       19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022     15% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)25% (B) 19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd          21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
Bilal Fibres Ltd               21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                           27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd                21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                           27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022     200% (F),20% B 19-10-2022     27-10-2022
International Knitwear Ltd     21-10-2022    27-10-2022     7.5% (F)       19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
S.G. Power Ltd                 24-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd   15-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)        13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                    15-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (B)        13-10-2022     28-10-2022
1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA           15-10-2022    28-10-2022     55% (F)        13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd      19-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL `                         28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd            20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Imperial Ltd                   20-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Ltd.                      20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Amtex Ltd                      20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels Developers 
Ltd                            21-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Media Times Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Ados Pakistan Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghani Global Glass Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
First Capital Equities Ltd     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
MASOOD TEXTILE
PREFERENCE (MSOTPS)            21-10-2022    28-10-2022     RS . 1.16*     19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Loads Ltd                      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
The Organic Meat Company Ltd   21-10-2022    28-10-2022     9.75% B        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Power Cement (Pref)            21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Beco Steel Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd   21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Service Industries Textiles 
Ltd                            21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
First Capital Securities 
Corporation                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20%B           19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Redco Textiles Ltd             21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     40% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Modaraba Al-Mali               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
First National Equities Ltd    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Power Cement Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F),
20% B                          19-10-2022    28-10-2022
Leather Up Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Sana Industries Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022     60% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
J.A. Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Security Leasing 
Corporation Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE
MILLS LTD.                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     22.50% (F)     19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Ltd.                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Shifa International 
Hospitals Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)        19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Asim Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
First Paramount Modaraba       21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Dar-es-Salaam Textile 
Mills Ltd                      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Crescent Jute Products Ltd     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Bela Automotives Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Hala Enterprises Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Cement Industries 
Ltd                            21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
AEL Textiles Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Bunnys Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Telecard Ltd                   22-10-2022    28-10-2022     7.5% (B)       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
PAKISTAN NATIONAL
SHIPPING CORP                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022     50% (F)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd              22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd              22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Ghandhara Industries Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Trust Securities & 
Brokerage Ltd                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd.     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     72.50% (F)     20-10-2022     28-10-2022
United Distributors Pakistan 
Ltd                            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd        22-10-2022    28-10-2022     50% (F)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
The Searle Company Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022     25% (B)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     40% (F)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals 
Ltd                            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Sardar Chemical Industries 
Ltd                            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd        22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     5% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
B.F. Modaraba                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Sitara Peroxide Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
AKD SCEURITIES LTD             22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)10% (B) 20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL PREFERENCE
SHARES (ASLPS)                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Rs. 1.18*      20-10-2022     28-10-2022
ICC Industries Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL CONVT CUM.
PREF (ASLCPS)                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Rs. 1.17*      20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba       22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Air Link Communication Ltd     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills 
Ltd                            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022     5% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics International 
Ltd                            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Kohinoor Industries Ltd        22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
The National Silk & Rayon
Mills Ltd                      22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd.                  24-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
D.S. Industries Ltd            24-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                   26-10-2022    28-10-2022     4.8% (iii)     24-10-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Ltd                            26-10-2022    28-10-2022     25 (iii)       24-10-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd          26-10-2022    28-10-2022     30% (ii)       24-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd    27-10-2022    28-10-2022     30% (iii)      25-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd            19-10-2022    29-10-2022     130% (F)       17-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd         21-10-2022    29-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Hafiz Ltd                      22-10-2022    29-10-2022     20% (F)        20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd          22-10-2022    29-10-2022     NIL                           29-10-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd.                  28-10-2022    29-10-2022
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd      28-10-2022    29-10-2022
Data Agro Ltd                  22-10-2022    30-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
S.S.Oil Mills Ltd              24-10-2022    30-10-2022     50% (F)        20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd.                22-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                           31-10-2022
First Tri-Star Modaraba        24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd             24-10-2022    31-10-2022     15% (B)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd       24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Tri-Star Power Ltd             24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                           28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd      27-10-2022    31-10-2022     Nil                           28-10-2022
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd       25-10-2022    01-11-2022     NIL                           27-10-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd              31-10-2022    01-11-2022     35% (i) (B)    27-10-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                31-10-2022    02-11-2022     20% (ii)       27-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd SUKUK-5
(KELSC5)                       24-10-2022    03-11-2022
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd #          27-10-2022    03-11-2022                                   03-11-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                    01-11-2022    03-11-2022     500% (iii)     28-10-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd             01-11-2022    03-11-2022     30% (i)        28-10-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd          01-11-2022    03-11-2022     100% (iii)     28-10-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.      01-11-2022    03-11-2022     100% (ii)      28-10-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                02-11-2022    04-11-2022     20% (iii)      31-10-2022
United Bank Ltd                02-11-2022    04-11-2022     40% (iii)      31-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd             02-11-2022    04-11-2022     40% (i)        31-10-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd            02-11-2022    04-11-2022     850% (iii)     31-10-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                02-11-2022    04-11-2022     20% (iii)      31-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd               03-11-2022    05-11-2022     20% (ii)       01-11-2022
Dolmen City REIT               04-11-2022    06-11-2022     4.3% (F)       02-11-2022
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd.               04-11-2022    07-11-2022     60% (iii)      02-11-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd**          05-11-2022    07-11-2022
AL-NOOR MODARBA 1ST            26-10-2022    08-11-2022     10% (B)        24-10-2022     27-10-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                   07-11-2022    09-11-2022     50% (iii)      03-11-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd     08-11-2022    09-11-2022     50% (i)        04-11-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                    08-11-2022    10-11-2022     17.5% (i)      04-11-2022
Habib Bank Ltd #               08-11-2022    10-11-2022                                   10-11-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd   08-11-2022    10-11-2022     31.80% (iii)   04-11-2022
Habib Bank Ltd #               08-11-2022    10-11-2022                                   10-11-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                 08-11-2022    10-11-2022     15% (iii)      04-11-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted       09-11-2022    11-11-2022     10% (i)        07-11-2022
PAKISTAN INT.CONTAINER
TERMINAL                       09-11-2022    11-11-2022     76% (iii)
Hum Network Ltd                10-11-2022    11-11-2022     20% (B)        08-11-2022
Pak Modarba 1st                02-11-2022    15-11-2022     1.0% (F)       31-10-2022     15-11-2022
KASB Modaraba                  02-11-2022    15-11-2022     1% (F)         31-10-2022     15-11-2022
Prudential Modarba 1st.        02-11-2022    15-11-2022     1.70% (F)      31-10-2022
Awwal Modaraba                 02-11-2022    15-11-2022     2.20% (F)      31-10-2022     15-11-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                11-11-2022    15-11-2022     5% (i)         09-11-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                   15-11-2022    21-11-2022     10% (B)        11-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd              18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                           25-11-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Ltd          18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                           26-11-2022
Karam Ceramics Ltd             19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                           26-11-2022
Bawany Air Products Ltd        21-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                           28-11-2022
Equity Modarba 1st.            11-12-2022    22-12-2022     NIL                           22-12-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                           27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for entitlement of Ghani

Chemicals Industries Ltd due to Merger

of G3 Technologies Ltd *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

