Sri Lankan shares rise as industrials, financials gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index closed 2.32% higher at 8,802.23, exchange data showed. On Wednesday, the index had closed 1.02% higher.

Earlier in the day, the Colombo Stock Exchange said it has decided to extend the trading hours from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with effect from Nov. 1, 2022

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc and LOLC Holdings Plc added the most to index, rising 4.2% and 6.4%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 58.9 million shares from 56.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover was 1.31 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.62 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 206.2 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.29 billion rupees, data showed.