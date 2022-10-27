Black Day: PM Shehbaz says world should not turn blind eye to IIOJK issue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to Kashmiris and vowed "to keep standing by them in their just struggle” to mark the 75th anniversary of illegal occupation of Kashmir by India, referred to as Kashmir Black Day.

In a tweet, he wrote “the world should not turn a blind eye to Indian human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which is a heavily militarized valley.”

“The 27th of October is observed as Black Day when India illegally, immorally and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir in 1947,” he said. “This day is a testament to Kashmiris' legendary courage & resilience they have shown in standing up to the Indian occupation forces over the last 75 years.”

Diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris will continue: Kaira

He stated that the urge for freedom of Kashmiri residents cannot be suppressed for long.

Meanwhile, in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said, “Pakistan calls upon the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable and Indian Government must reverse the unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, stop its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK, repeal the draconian laws and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir."

77th anniversary of UN: Pakistan calls for exercise of ‘right to self-determination’ in IIOJK

He said the events of the last three years have included repressive measures to create Hindu-dominated constituencies in Muslim majority areas, issuance of millions of fake domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris, new laws on ownership of land and property, and expansion of voter rolls to include non-Kashmiri residents.

State-sponsored terrorism in IIOJK: Govt will take all steps to create awareness about atrocities: Kaira

“These undemocratic and illegal measures are in direct contravention of UN resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention,” he stressed. “They signify nothing but India’s malicious campaign to change the distinct Kashmiri identity.”

With 900,000 troops, IIOJK has become one of the most heavily militarised regions of the world, the foreign minister said.

“Nearly 690 Kashmiris have lost their lives in extra-judicial killings since August 5, 2019, including 170 just this year,” he pointed out. “The true representatives of the Kashmiri people have been arbitrarily detained for years. However, India’s intransigence and brutality in the IIOJK cannot continue indefinitely.”

“I promise my Kashmiri brothers and sisters that their struggle and their sacrifices will not go in vain. The world can no more eschew its responsibility. We owe it to the Kashmiris,” he concluded.