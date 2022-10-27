AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zimbabwe win toss, bat against Pakistan at T20 World Cup

AFP Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 03:54pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

PERTH: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan in their bid for an upset at the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Zimbabwe, whose opening match in the Super 12 in Hobart was a washout, made one change in Perth. All-rounder Brad Evans came in for Tendai Chatara.

Pace bowler Richard Ngarava keeps his place in the team after he hurt his ankle in the wet conditions at Hobart.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, need a win to keep their semi-finals hopes alive in Group 2 after they went down to arch-rivals India on Sunday.

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

They also made one change with Asif Ali making way for an extra pace bowler in Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

T20 World Cup Hobart Craig Ervine Zimbabwe VS PAKISTAN BABR AZAM Richard Ngarava

Comments

1000 characters

Zimbabwe win toss, bat against Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Journalist Arshad Sharif’s funeral prayers offered at Shah Faisal Mosque in Islamabad

Rupee records back-to-back losses, settles at 221.5 against US dollar

OGDCL discovers oil reserves in Punjab

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Fauji Cement begins 3rd line of cement manufacturing

Oil steadies amid fears over Chinese demand, record US exports

Fifteen dead in attack on Shia shrine in Iran

PM’s visit set to spur CPEC momentum

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Read more stories