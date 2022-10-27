AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.97%)
EPCL 52.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.32%)
GGL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
GTECH 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.17%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.19%)
MLCF 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
OGDC 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TPLP 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
TRG 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.52%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,129 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.18%)
BR30 15,103 Decreased By -14.3 (-0.09%)
KSE100 41,509 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,221 Decreased By -52.5 (-0.34%)
China’s yuan falls to 1-year low against major trading partners

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2022 10:23am
SHANGHAI: The value of China’s yuan against its major trading partners fell to the weakest level in more than a year on Thursday, according to a Reuters calculation based on official data.

The CFETS index, a gauge that measures the yuan’s strength against a basket of currencies, fell to 99.94 on Thursday, the lowest since Oct. 15, 2021, from 100.19 a day earlier.

China’s yuan slips again, but state bank buying limits losses

The index has lost about 2.5% so far this year, while the yuan’s spot value plunged 11.4% against a surging dollar during the same period.

China's yuan

