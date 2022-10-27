The Karachi dilemma

For the economic development of any country, the vibrancy of its port city is of utmost importance. In its early days of independence, Pakistan was on the ladder of development, emanating from its port city- Karachi. However, fast forward to today, the depleting infrastructure and falling governance of the so-called city of lights are dragging the country down.

There are several issues in the city. The infrastructure is depleting. There needs to be a proper mass transit system for a population of around 20 million. The water drainage and flood management are miserable. The recent heavy monsoon seasons have further deteriorated the crippling roads and bridges in the past three years. The traffic in the city with one main artery (Shahar-e-Faisal) is becoming unbearable. Then there is hardly any stretch of road in good shape in the so-called posh area of Defence and Clifton. The city is crying, and the country is suffering.

The businesses in the city had started moving up north in the 80s and 90s due to poor law and order situation at that time. That is one of the reasons for manufacturing competitiveness in the country, as industrial growth usually takes place along the coastal line, as it's easier to import and export. In contrast, moving this up country without extracting juice from the port cities is making the country uncompetitive.

Karachi Port (KPT) is the busiest port in the country and is in shambles. Any one accident there can shut the up-country, as most oil and food moves from that port. IIC road – supposedly, the Wall Street of Pakistan is worse than any road in Lahore. The bad shape of the road in front of the central bank and some commercial banks' head offices depicts a bleak picture.

This isn't good for economic growth and investment. Then the socioeconomic issues are no less for the inhabitants. Drinking water is a luxury for Karachi. There are numerous health issues have surfaced after the floods. A massive influx of people from interior Sindh and Baluchistan are homeless after the floods. The city is already struggling from the mass movement after past floods, earthquakes, and the war on terror. With the economic slowdown and influx of the poor, the crime rate in the city is going up again. There are growing incidences of street crime, kidnapping, and violence.

Nobody politically owns the city. The ruling provincial party has little stake in the city. The city development function is fragmented, as several federal, provincial, and local bodies operate without cohesion. Then political parties fight over the city, but no one is doing anything to solve the issues.

There are talks about the local government elections. However, it has been canceled thrice. The city needs immediate attention from all the stakeholders. Without Karachi's development, the rest of the country cannot develop. The issue of Karachi is too complicated and entrenched. Dealing with it requires all the hands on the table to resonate with the voice of reviving Karachi.