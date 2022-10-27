AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
Pakistan

HHRD launches $15m projects for flood victims

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) has launched projects worth $15 million for the flood victims of Pakistan. Helping Hand has helped more than 300,000 people in 42 districts so far.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Wednesday, Director of Development Helping Hand America Ilyas Hasan Chaudhry said that Helping Hand is engaged in relief and development activities after the recent floods and heavy rains across Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis have been supported in these relief projects.

The Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society and Helping Hand are working together to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the floods, he added.

He further said that climate change has caused destruction all over the world.

