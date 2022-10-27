Privilege motion: Absence of DC Bannu irks NA panel

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Wednesday expressed its anger over absence of former deputy commissioner Bannu to explain his position in a privilege motion moved against him by a lawmaker from the area.

The meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Rules and Regulations and Privileges which held here with Rana Qasim Noon in the chair, discussed the privilege movement against former Deputy Commissioner Bannu Zubair Niazi moved by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akaram Durrani.

