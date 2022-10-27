Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 26, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,540.03
High: 42,190.03
Low: 41,488.81
Net Change: 650.00
Volume (000): 107,067
Value (000): 6,063,300
Makt Cap (000) 1,582,813,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,064.37
NET CH (-) 222.98
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,452.67
NET CH (-) 130.44
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,162.61
NET CH (-) 39.98
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,596.64
NET CH (-) 219.06
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,704.79
NET CH (-) 70.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,148.11
NET CH (-) 131.91
------------------------------------
As on: 26-October-2022
====================================
