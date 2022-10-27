KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 26, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,540.03 High: 42,190.03 Low: 41,488.81 Net Change: 650.00 Volume (000): 107,067 Value (000): 6,063,300 Makt Cap (000) 1,582,813,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,064.37 NET CH (-) 222.98 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,452.67 NET CH (-) 130.44 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,162.61 NET CH (-) 39.98 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,596.64 NET CH (-) 219.06 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,704.79 NET CH (-) 70.08 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,148.11 NET CH (-) 131.91 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-October-2022 ====================================

