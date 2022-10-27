Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (October 26, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.06271 3.06229 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.59643 3.48914 3.59643 0.08088
Libor 3 Month 4.35800 4.24257 4.35843 0.12863
Libor 6 Month 4.91557 4.71500 4.91557 0.17625
Libor 1 Year 5.39971 5.33886 5.47557 0.32275
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
