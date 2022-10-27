AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.53%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.85%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.82%)
EFERT 80.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.22%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.24%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.15%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.47%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.14%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.05%)
OGDC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.54%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.56%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.72%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.75%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.5%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.32%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.79%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.85%)
BR30 15,118 Decreased By -558.2 (-3.56%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -650 (-1.54%)
KSE30 15,274 Decreased By -263.7 (-1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (October 26,...
Published 27 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (October 26, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     3.06271   3.06229   3.07171   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       3.59643   3.48914   3.59643   0.08088
Libor 3 Month       4.35800   4.24257   4.35843   0.12863
Libor 6 Month       4.91557   4.71500   4.91557   0.17625
Libor 1 Year        5.39971   5.33886   5.47557   0.32275
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LIBOR libor rates Libor 3 Month Libor 1 Week

Comments

Comments are closed.

LIBOR interbank offered rates

SBP urged to allow Rousch Power to import equipment

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Financial closure of 3 power projects: Govt seeks Sinosure’s support

Germany allows Chinese stake in Hamburg port

Release of $1.5bn by ADB confirmed

Establishment not behind journalist’s killing: PTI leader

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

Facial recognition of users by LEAs: Banks told to install quality CCTVs at ATMs, on branch premises

ECC to approve grant for Defence Division today

Japan International Cooperation Agency: FBR exempts tax on supply of goods, service

Read more stories