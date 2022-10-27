AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2022
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
October 26, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        25-Oct-22      24-Oct-22      21-Oct-22      20-Oct-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.107086       0.107868        0.10841       0.108273
Euro                             0.771625       0.771302       0.764499       0.768358
Japanese yen                     0.005252       0.005363       0.005225       0.005224
U.K. pound                       0.886575       0.885106       0.874145       0.878314
U.S. dollar                      0.782502       0.782968       0.785713        0.78316
Algerian dinar                   0.005585        0.00559       0.005598       0.005578
Australian dollar                0.494933       0.496871       0.492249       0.489788
Botswana pula                    0.057983       0.058488       0.058221       0.058189
Brazilian real                   0.147405       0.148464       0.151352       0.150117
Brunei dollar                    0.550515                      0.550759       0.548739
Canadian dollar                  0.573766       0.570593       0.572969       0.570442
Chilean peso                     0.000795         0.0008       0.000808       0.000801
Czech koruna                     0.031531       0.031504       0.031172       0.031355
Danish krone                     0.103731       0.103691        0.10278       0.103289
Indian rupee                     0.009455                      0.009482       0.009413
Israeli New Shekel               0.219866        0.22012       0.220706       0.220546
Korean won                       0.000545       0.000545       0.000549       0.000551
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.52542        2.52611                       2.52388
Malaysian ringgit                 0.16505                       0.16585       0.165625
Mauritian rupee                  0.017475                      0.017469       0.017494
Mexican peso                     0.039379        0.03924       0.039355       0.039071
New Zealand dollar               0.446887                      0.444949       0.443229
Norwegian krone                  0.074259       0.074221       0.073287       0.073866
Omani rial                        2.03512        2.03633                       2.03683
Peruvian sol                     0.196036       0.197465       0.197121
Philippine peso                  0.013302       0.013309        0.01332       0.013299
Polish zloty                     0.161344       0.160876        0.16035        0.15975
Qatari riyal                     0.214973       0.215101                      0.215154
Russian ruble                    0.012758       0.012801       0.012839       0.012734
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.208667       0.208791                      0.208843
Singapore dollar                 0.550515                      0.550759       0.548739
South African rand               0.042352       0.042711       0.042579       0.042911
Swedish krona                    0.070183       0.069691       0.069756       0.069912
Swiss franc                      0.780512       0.781249        0.77701       0.780351
Thai baht                        0.020469                      0.020494       0.020442
Trinidadian dollar               0.115606                      0.116507       0.116223
U.A.E. dirham                    0.213071       0.213198                       0.21325
Uruguayan peso                   0.019007       0.019003       0.019064       0.019007
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

