WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== October 26, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Oct-22 24-Oct-22 21-Oct-22 20-Oct-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107086 0.107868 0.10841 0.108273 Euro 0.771625 0.771302 0.764499 0.768358 Japanese yen 0.005252 0.005363 0.005225 0.005224 U.K. pound 0.886575 0.885106 0.874145 0.878314 U.S. dollar 0.782502 0.782968 0.785713 0.78316 Algerian dinar 0.005585 0.00559 0.005598 0.005578 Australian dollar 0.494933 0.496871 0.492249 0.489788 Botswana pula 0.057983 0.058488 0.058221 0.058189 Brazilian real 0.147405 0.148464 0.151352 0.150117 Brunei dollar 0.550515 0.550759 0.548739 Canadian dollar 0.573766 0.570593 0.572969 0.570442 Chilean peso 0.000795 0.0008 0.000808 0.000801 Czech koruna 0.031531 0.031504 0.031172 0.031355 Danish krone 0.103731 0.103691 0.10278 0.103289 Indian rupee 0.009455 0.009482 0.009413 Israeli New Shekel 0.219866 0.22012 0.220706 0.220546 Korean won 0.000545 0.000545 0.000549 0.000551 Kuwaiti dinar 2.52542 2.52611 2.52388 Malaysian ringgit 0.16505 0.16585 0.165625 Mauritian rupee 0.017475 0.017469 0.017494 Mexican peso 0.039379 0.03924 0.039355 0.039071 New Zealand dollar 0.446887 0.444949 0.443229 Norwegian krone 0.074259 0.074221 0.073287 0.073866 Omani rial 2.03512 2.03633 2.03683 Peruvian sol 0.196036 0.197465 0.197121 Philippine peso 0.013302 0.013309 0.01332 0.013299 Polish zloty 0.161344 0.160876 0.16035 0.15975 Qatari riyal 0.214973 0.215101 0.215154 Russian ruble 0.012758 0.012801 0.012839 0.012734 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.208667 0.208791 0.208843 Singapore dollar 0.550515 0.550759 0.548739 South African rand 0.042352 0.042711 0.042579 0.042911 Swedish krona 0.070183 0.069691 0.069756 0.069912 Swiss franc 0.780512 0.781249 0.77701 0.780351 Thai baht 0.020469 0.020494 0.020442 Trinidadian dollar 0.115606 0.116507 0.116223 U.A.E. dirham 0.213071 0.213198 0.21325 Uruguayan peso 0.019007 0.019003 0.019064 0.019007 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

