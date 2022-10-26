AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.53%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.85%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.82%)
EFERT 80.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.22%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.24%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.15%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.47%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.14%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.05%)
OGDC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.54%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.56%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.72%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.75%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.5%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.32%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.79%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.85%)
BR30 15,118 Decreased By -558.2 (-3.56%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -650 (-1.54%)
KSE30 15,274 Decreased By -263.7 (-1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Boeing reports $3.3bn loss due to rising defense program costs

AFP Published 26 Oct, 2022 06:35pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

NEW YORK: Boeing reported a surprise $3.3 billion third-quarter loss Wednesday because of swelling costs on several defense programs due in part to supply chain expenses.

The aviation giant reported a four percent rise in revenues to $16 billion, which also missed analyst estimates.

On the up side, Boeing reaffirmed it is on track for positive free cash flow in 2022.

The company flagged a number of fixed-price defense contracts that have been hit with surging costs, including the KC-46, an aerial refueling and strategic military transport aircraft, and the US presidential plane, Air Force One.

Boeing also said costs were rising in other unspecified defense programs.

The losses in these projects were “driven by higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs, as well as technical challenges,” Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in a letter to employees.

Airbus eyes Saudi deal for almost 40 A350 jets

“Nearly every industry is navigating broad supply chain, inflation, labor and macro-economic challenges – and we’re certainly no different. We’re realistic about the environment we face and are taking comprehensive action.”

Calhoun closed his letter by saying that “turnarounds take time,” adding “we have more work to do – but I am confident in our team and the actions we’re taking for the future.”

The difficulties in Boeing’s defense program came as the company saw a jump in revenues in its commercial airplane division following the resumption of deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner and an increase in deliveries in the 737 MAX.

But Boeing was expected to face questions on an investor conference call later Wednesday on the timing of the resumption of MAX deliveries to China and also on the regulatory outlook for its latest version of the plane, the 737 MAX 10, which has still not been certified by US authorities.

Shares dipped 0.4 percent to $146.00 in pre-market trading.

Boeing defense program

Comments

1000 characters

Boeing reports $3.3bn loss due to rising defense program costs

Rupee falls 0.43% against US dollar as political temperature rises

KSE-100 plunges 1.54% as political noise dents sentiment

Pharma firms to resume production of paracetamol after meeting with Dar: Ministry of Finance

Arshad Sharif death: PM Shehbaz bashes Imran Khan for ‘petty politics’

SC turns down govt request to stop PTI’s long march

PM Shehbaz to visit China on Nov 1

UAE’s central bank pilots central bank digital currencies transactions

Pakistan gets offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

Twitter shares drift towards Musk’s offer price as deadline looms

UK’s crunch budget plan postponed till Nov 17: PM’s office

Read more stories