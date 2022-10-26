SC turns down govt request to stop PTI’s long march

The Supreme Court (SC) rejected on Wednesday the government’s request to immediately stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s long march to Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the plea today.

The government had filed a contempt petition against Imran, requesting the top court bar the PTI chairman’s long march.

The CJP advised that the government should hold talks with the former prime minister. The court has adjourned the hearing till October 31.

On Tuesday, Imran announced that his party’s long march towards Islamabad would commence from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 28.

This comes days after he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference case.

Last week, Imran had said that if the election dates were not announced by the government in a “few more days,” he will call the party’s long march, warning that he would not delay it beyond October.