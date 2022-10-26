AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
SC turns down govt request to stop PTI’s long march

  • Says government should hold talks with Imran Khan
BR Web Desk Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 04:36pm
The Supreme Court (SC) rejected on Wednesday the government’s request to immediately stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s long march to Islamabad, Aaj News reported.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the plea today.

The government had filed a contempt petition against Imran, requesting the top court bar the PTI chairman’s long march.

SC dismisses govt’s request to stop Imran Khan’s planned long march

The CJP advised that the government should hold talks with the former prime minister. The court has adjourned the hearing till October 31.

On Tuesday, Imran announced that his party’s long march towards Islamabad would commence from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on October 28.

Imran Khan says PTI’s long march to begin from Lahore on October 28

This comes days after he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference case.

Last week, Imran had said that if the election dates were not announced by the government in a “few more days,” he will call the party’s long march, warning that he would not delay it beyond October.

