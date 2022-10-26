AGL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.32%)
AVN 75.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.77%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
EFERT 81.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
EPCL 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.3%)
FCCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.3%)
FFL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.06%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.65%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.78%)
MLCF 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.33%)
OGDC 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.25%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.55%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.17%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.99%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
TELE 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.3%)
TPL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.96%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.43%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.14%)
BR100 4,138 Decreased By -76.1 (-1.81%)
BR30 15,163 Decreased By -512.6 (-3.27%)
KSE100 41,547 Decreased By -642.8 (-1.52%)
KSE30 15,287 Decreased By -250.4 (-1.61%)
Oct 26, 2022
Swiss National Bank allots zero liquidity at latest dollar auction

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2022 02:25pm
ZURICH: The Swiss National Bank allotted no extra dollar liquidity to banks in its latest auction, the central bank said on Wednesday.

No banks put in bids for the currency, it added, a significant drop from the previous week when 17 banks took part in the auction.

Just over $11 billion was allocated last week, following auctions for $6.27 billion and $3.1 billion earlier in October.

Dollar sags as bets build for less hawkish Fed

Analysts have said increased demand for dollar liquidity does not reflect any liquidity issues in the Swiss banking system, but are a way for banks to make a profit from different interest rates.

Swiss National Bank dollar auction

