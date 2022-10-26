AGL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.82%)
ANL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.12%)
AVN 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.09%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 53.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
FCCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.3%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.87%)
GGL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.25%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.34%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.38%)
OGDC 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.18%)
PAEL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.93%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
PRL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.68%)
TPL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.75%)
TPLP 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.62%)
TREET 22.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.96%)
TRG 111.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.92 (-5.83%)
UNITY 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-5.2%)
WAVES 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-1.74%)
BR30 15,206 Decreased By -469.9 (-3%)
KSE100 41,608 Decreased By -581.9 (-1.38%)
KSE30 15,304 Decreased By -233.4 (-1.5%)
Mercedes-Benz raises outlook for cars division to 13-15%

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2022 11:44am
BERLIN: Mercedes-Benz raised its forecast for adjusted return on sales for the full year for its cars division to 13-15% from 12-14% as third-quarter earnings rose to 5.2 billion euros ($5.18 billion), the company said on Wednesday.

It now expects full-year earnings for the group to be “significantly above” last year’s levels, it said, translating into an increase of at least 15%.

Group revenue in the third quarter was up by a fifth to 37.7 billion euros, with adjusted returns of 14.5% for the cars division and 12.7% at Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Mercedes-Benz Vans now expects returns of 9-11% from 8-10% previously after seeing sales rise to 104,000 vehicles in the third quarter from 88,000 last year, with electric van sales up by a third this year so far.

Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft collaborate on supply chain data platform

Top-end luxury sales lifted revenues, making up 15% of overall cars sales in the third quarter.

The luxury vehicle maker, which saw sales rise by a fifth in the third quarter bolstered by loosened coronavirus restrictions in China, cautioned that high inflationary pressure and ongoing supply chain bottlenecks made the outlook more difficult.

Still, it expected slightly higher sales in the fourth quarter than last year, Wednesday’s statement said.

