AGL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.82%)
ANL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.12%)
AVN 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.09%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 53.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
FCCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.3%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.87%)
GGL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.25%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.34%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.38%)
OGDC 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.18%)
PAEL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.93%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
PRL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.68%)
TPL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.75%)
TPLP 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.62%)
TREET 22.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.96%)
TRG 111.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.92 (-5.83%)
UNITY 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-5.2%)
WAVES 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,141 Decreased By -73.3 (-1.74%)
BR30 15,206 Decreased By -469.9 (-3%)
KSE100 41,608 Decreased By -581.9 (-1.38%)
KSE30 15,304 Decreased By -233.4 (-1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UniCredit ups 2022 profit goal after Q3 earnings beat forecasts

Published 26 Oct, 2022 11:24am
Follow us

MILAN: Italy’s No.2 bank UniCredit on Wednesday raised its 2022 profit goal above 4.8 billion euros ($4.8 billion), helped by higher interest rates and lower loan loss provisions which also drove earnings above expectations in the third quarter.

UniCredit posted a profit for the July-September period of 1.71 billion euros, well above an average forecast of 1.00 billion euros in an analyst consensus provided by the bank.

With the Italian economy heading towards a recession due to Europe’s energy crisis, analysts had expected more than five times the 84 million euros in loan loss provisions UniCredit booked in the quarter.

UniCredit, which under Chief Executive Andrea Orcel is pursuing a strategy focused on capital generation, said its core capital stood at 15.41% of assets at the end of September, compared with 15.73% three months earlier.

Euro zone yields fall on expectations for central banks slower tightening

UniCredit, which has failed to extricate itself from Russia where it runs a top-15 lender, had already improved its 2022 guidance in July, indicating a net profit target of around 4 billion euros for the year.

UniCredit

Comments

1000 characters

UniCredit ups 2022 profit goal after Q3 earnings beat forecasts

KSE-100 plunges nearly 600 points as political noise dents sentiments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal drop against US dollar

Clean energy: At Saudi summit PM makes strong pitch to investors

Government inks new 2023-2027 UNSDCF

Rs133bn for export sectors, Rs264.6m to deal with PTI long march: Unfunded expenditure pledged, but not spent as yet

SBP directs FIs to submit shareholding info

KE’s average generation cost 300pc higher than CPPA-G’s: Nepra

PTI to begin ‘long march’ to Islamabad on Friday

Testing of Thar-blended coal: CPPA-G agrees to support PQEPCL

Army for probe to determine who ‘forced’ Arshad to leave country

Read more stories