Tokyo stocks open higher extending US rallies

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from Wall Street rallies fuelled by a drop in US Treasury yields and broadly solid corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.75 percent, or 203.39 points, at 27,453.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.66 percent, or 12.55 points, at 1,919.69.

Tokyo stocks began with gains “following rallies in US shares”, senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks rallied for a third straight day, propelled by a drop in US Treasury yields following disappointing consumer confidence data.

“Equity markets are liking the lower yield backdrop,” said Ray Attrill, senior strategist of National Australia Bank.

And “US equities are continuing to bask in the afterglow of last Friday’s hints” that the US central bank was leaning towards slowing down the pace of interest rate hikes in December, he added.

“The confirmation of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s third prime minister of 2022 and a presumed safe pair of hands has also made a positive contribution to overnight price action.”

Japanese stocks rise as Nidec’s strong results boost earnings optimism

The dollar fetched 147.95 yen in early Asian trade, against 147.92 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group was up 1.19 percent at 9,908 yen, SoftBank Group was up 0.84 percent at 5,999 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.19 percent at 84,030 yen.