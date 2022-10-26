AGL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.82%)
ANL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.12%)
AVN 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.53%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
EFERT 80.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
EPCL 53.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.91%)
FCCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.3%)
FFL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
FLYNG 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.31%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.75%)
MLCF 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.38%)
OGDC 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.18%)
PAEL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PRL 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.48%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.96%)
TPL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-5.62%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.44%)
TRG 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.67 (-6.46%)
UNITY 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-5.66%)
WAVES 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,138 Decreased By -75.9 (-1.8%)
BR30 15,185 Decreased By -490.8 (-3.13%)
KSE100 41,582 Decreased By -607.8 (-1.44%)
KSE30 15,293 Decreased By -244.7 (-1.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares down at open

AFP Published 26 Oct, 2022 10:30am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the back foot Wednesday to extend losses after a rout at the start of the week fuelled by worries over Xi Jinping’s plans for economic policy.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.46 percent, or 69.27 points, to 15,096.32.

Hong Kong stocks extend losses a day after rout

But the Shanghai Composite Index was slightly higher, inching up 1.28 points to 2,977.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.14 percent, or 2.70 points, to 1,926.21.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares down at open

KSE-100 plunges nearly 600 points as political noise dents sentiments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal drop against US dollar

Clean energy: At Saudi summit PM makes strong pitch to investors

Government inks new 2023-2027 UNSDCF

Rs133bn for export sectors, Rs264.6m to deal with PTI long march: Unfunded expenditure pledged, but not spent as yet

SBP directs FIs to submit shareholding info

KE’s average generation cost 300pc higher than CPPA-G’s: Nepra

Army for probe to determine who ‘forced’ Arshad to leave country

PTI to begin ‘long march’ to Islamabad on Friday

Testing of Thar-blended coal: CPPA-G agrees to support PQEPCL

Read more stories