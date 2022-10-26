Hong Kong shares down at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on the back foot Wednesday to extend losses after a rout at the start of the week fuelled by worries over Xi Jinping’s plans for economic policy.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.46 percent, or 69.27 points, to 15,096.32.

Hong Kong stocks extend losses a day after rout

But the Shanghai Composite Index was slightly higher, inching up 1.28 points to 2,977.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.14 percent, or 2.70 points, to 1,926.21.