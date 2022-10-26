AGL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.82%)
ANL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.12%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-3.34%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
EFERT 80.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
EPCL 53.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.56%)
FCCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.3%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
FLYNG 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.97%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.31%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.75%)
MLCF 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.16%)
OGDC 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.18%)
PAEL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.68%)
PIBTL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
PRL 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.48%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.77%)
TPL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-5.56%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.44%)
TRG 111.24 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-6.26%)
UNITY 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.43%)
WAVES 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,138 Decreased By -76 (-1.8%)
BR30 15,186 Decreased By -490.2 (-3.13%)
KSE100 41,594 Decreased By -596.3 (-1.41%)
KSE30 15,297 Decreased By -240.1 (-1.55%)
Australian shares rise on signs of easing Fed hawkish tone; CPI data in focus

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2022 10:08am
Australian shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by soft US economic data fuelling hopes of less aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while investors awaited domestic consumer price inflation data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6 points to 6,840.30 by 2157 GMT, with most sub-sectors trading in the positive territory.

The benchmark ended 0.3% higher on Tuesday. US data overnight showed slowing home price growth and souring consumer confidence. Such signs of economic softness, ordinarily unsupportive of risk appetite, are evidence of abating Fed hawkishness.

Back home, consumer price index figures for the third quarter, due later in the day, will provide further cues on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s stance on interest rate hikes.

Financials advanced 0.3% and were set to hit a more than four months high, with the ‘Big Four’ banks rising between 0.4% and 0.9%.

Miners led gains on the local bourse, climbing 1.2% even as iron ore prices slumped on Tuesday. Sector behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals added between 0.4% and 0.6%.

Strong bullion prices lifted gold stocks 2.4%, with Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining climbing 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively. The sub-index was set to hit an over two-week high.

Technology stocks tracked their Wall Street peers up 0.5%.

Australia shares edge higher on tech and banking boost; all eyes on annual budget

ASX-listed shares of Block and software maker Xero added 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

Medibank Private tumbled 14.7% and was on track to post a record drop, after the country’s biggest health insurer warned of a A$25 million ($15.96 million) to A$35 million hit to first-half earnings from costs related to a data breach.

Coles Group dropped 1.8%, after the country’s second-largest supermarket chain warned of cost pressures. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% to 10,984.18.

