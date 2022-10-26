Money laundering case against PM, Hamza adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son former chief minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz and others till November 15.

The court also allowed one time exemption to Hamza Shehbaz on medical ground as he was advised a complete rest due to backache. PM Shehbaz has already been granted a permanent exemption from personal appearance in the trial.

Earlier a counsel filed a written application on behalf of Hamza and court allowed the application accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022