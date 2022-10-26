AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
LCCI vows to act as bridge between businessmen, govt

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2022 07:06am
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is committed to act as a bridge between the business community and the government as the strong public-private partnership is the key to economic stability.

These views were expressed by LCCI President Kashif Anwar while addressing to the delegations of Anarkali led by Ashraf Bhatti, Cottage Industry led by Ghulam Sarwar Malik and Fresh Fruits Merchants Trade Association at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt also spoke on the occasion while Executive Committee Members were present in the meetings.

The LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will leave no stone unturned to get the issues of business community resolved in the shortest possible time. They said that role of traders is important in promoting economic activities therefore all the government sectors should play the role as facilitator and pay due attention to their better development.

They added that business community of Pakistan is power house for the economy therefore they should be encouraged and treated as partners. They said that all possible measures will be taken to ensure an atmosphere conducive for the business activities.

The LCCI office-bearers said that country is abundant with all resources but facing various economic challenges because of unavailability of a mechanism for implementation of government policies. They said that Pakistan is one of the largest producers of cotton and wheat it also has largest coal, gold and copper reserves. They said that the country is also enriched with vast reserves of precious stones, gypsum, salt and marble but instead of taking full advantage of these God-gifted resources most of the share being exported in raw form but a little attention towards value addition can do miracle for the country. They said that policies cannot give desired results until and unless business community is not taken on board.

The delegations members said that business community attaches high hopes with the new leadership of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

