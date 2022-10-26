AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2022 05:52am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (October 25, 2022).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Topline Sec.                 Cherat Cement                            12,000         120.17
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 12,000         120.17
Alfalah Sec.                 Flying Cement Co.                     5,434,000           8.49
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,434,000           8.49
Zafar Sec.                   Hascol Petroleum                      2,700,000           7.03
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,700,000           7.03
Topline Sec.                 Javedan Corporation                      32,500          53.89
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 32,500          53.89
Topline Sec.                 Pioneer Cement                           15,000          71.51
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 15,000          71.51
N.U.A. Sec.                  TPL Trackker Limited.                    50,000           8.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 50,000           8.50
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        8,243,500
===========================================================================================

