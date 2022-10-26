KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (October 25, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Topline Sec. Cherat Cement 12,000 120.17
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 120.17
Alfalah Sec. Flying Cement Co. 5,434,000 8.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,434,000 8.49
Zafar Sec. Hascol Petroleum 2,700,000 7.03
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,700,000 7.03
Topline Sec. Javedan Corporation 32,500 53.89
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,500 53.89
Topline Sec. Pioneer Cement 15,000 71.51
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 71.51
N.U.A. Sec. TPL Trackker Limited. 50,000 8.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 8.50
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 8,243,500
===========================================================================================
