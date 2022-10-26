KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (October 25, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Topline Sec. Cherat Cement 12,000 120.17 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 120.17 Alfalah Sec. Flying Cement Co. 5,434,000 8.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,434,000 8.49 Zafar Sec. Hascol Petroleum 2,700,000 7.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,700,000 7.03 Topline Sec. Javedan Corporation 32,500 53.89 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,500 53.89 Topline Sec. Pioneer Cement 15,000 71.51 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 71.51 N.U.A. Sec. TPL Trackker Limited. 50,000 8.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 8.50 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 8,243,500 ===========================================================================================

