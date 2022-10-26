KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Dawood Equities Ltd 16-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022 Sally Textile Mills Ltd 16-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Security Papers Ltd 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 13-10-2022 26-10-2022 Habib Rice Product Ltd 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 14-10-2022 26-10-2022 Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 40 (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd Preference Shares 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% 26-10-2022 Gillette Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Arpak International Investments Ltd. 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022 Orient Rental Mod 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Towellers Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 12% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 K-Electric Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 29.10 (ii) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 First UDL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 9% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Premium Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 500% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Ghani Glass Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022 Ghani Value Glass Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 20% (B) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 First IBL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 First Elite Capital Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022 Ismail Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Sapphire Fibres Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 75% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022 AKD Hospitality Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Cement Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Dewan Automotive Engineering Ltd. 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Summit Bank Ltd Term Finance Certificate # 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 30% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 715% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Blessed Textiles Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 330% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 214.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Colony Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 D ewan K halid Textile Mills Ltd. 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 D ewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Ltd. 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 D ewan Textile Mills Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Trust Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Treet Corporation Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Landmark Spinning Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Javedan Corporation Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED PROUDCTS LTD. 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 INVEST CAP INVESTMENT BANK LTD 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 D.M. Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Pioneer Cement Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 SHAFFI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Ittehad Chemicals Limted 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Popular Islamic Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 3.744% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Kohinoor Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Diamond Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 TPL Corp Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 TPL Properties Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Thatta Cement Company Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Gharibwal Cement Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Flying Cement Company Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Dost Steels Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Habib Insurance Co. Ltd # 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 27-10-2022 Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Allied Rental Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 25% (B) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Nishat Chunian Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Fateh Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Ellcot Spinning Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 At-Tahur Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nimir Resins Industrial Chemicals Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Buxly Paints Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Kohat Cement Company Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Prosperity Weaving Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 50% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Olympia Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Metropolitan Steel Corporation Ltd. 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Bilal Fibres Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Millat Tractors Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 200% (F),20% B 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Grays Leasing Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 International Knitwear Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Shield Corporation Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022 Pakistan Services Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022 Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022 S.G. Power Ltd 24-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022 1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 55% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022 Ecopack Ltd 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (B) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022 Habib Metro Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 4.5% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 First Habib Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022 Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL ` 28-10-2022 Amtex Ltd 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Crescent Fibres Ltd 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Imperial Ltd 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 First Credit and Investment Bank Ltd 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Gatron (Industries) Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Nishat Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 First National Equities Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Redco Textiles Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Crescent Jute Products Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 G3 Technologies Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Bela Automotives Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Loads Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Husein Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Media Times Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 First Capital Equities Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Masood Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 AEL Textiles Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Sana Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Citi Pharma Ltd. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Security Leasing Corporation Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 9.75% B 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 GOC (Pak) Ltd. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Azgard Nine Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Pakistan Hotels Developers Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F),20% B 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Hala Enterprises Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20%B 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Service Industries Textiles Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Bunnys Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 60% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Dadabhoy Cement Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Modaraba Al-Mali 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Dadabhoy Sack Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Pace (Pakistan) Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Fecto Cement Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 OLP Modaraba 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Roshan Packages Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Balochistan Glass Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Leather Up Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 First Capital Securities Corporation 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Gammon Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 CORDOBA LOGISTICS & VENURES LTD 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 J.A. Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Beco Steel Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 MASOOD TEXTILE PREFERENCE (MSOTPS) 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 RS . 1.16* 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Power Cement Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Ados Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE MILLS LTD. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 22.50% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 Salman Noman Enterprises Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Asim Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Power Cement (Pref) 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 First Paramount Modaraba 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Sitara Energy Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Saritow Spinning Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 AKD SCEURITIES LTD 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Sitara Peroxide Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Sardar Chemical Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Clover Pakistan Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 The National Silk & Rayon Mills Ltd. 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 The Searle Company Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 25% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Arif Habib Corporation Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 40% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 5% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 ICC Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Telecard Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 7.5% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Kohinoor Power Company Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Kohinoor Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Ghazi Fabrics International Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Din Textile MIlls Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 IBL HealthCare Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 10% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 PAKISTAN NATIONAL SHIPPING CORP 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 AISHA STEEL PREFERENCE SHARES (ASLPS) 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Rs. 1.18* 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 AISHA STEEL CONVT CUM. PREF (ASLCPS) 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Rs. 1.17* 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 United Brands Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Zephyr Textiles Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 5% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Ghandhara Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd. 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 72.50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Air Link Communication Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 B.F. Modaraba 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 D.S. Industries Ltd 24-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd. 24-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Engro Fertilizers Ltd 26-10-2022 28-10-2022 30% (ii) 24-10-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 26-10-2022 28-10-2022 25 (iii) 24-10-2022 ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF) 26-10-2022 28-10-2022 4.8% (iii) 24-10-2022 Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 27-10-2022 28-10-2022 30% (iii) 25-10-2022 Shahtaj Textile Ltd 19-10-2022 29-10-2022 130% (F) 17-10-2022 28-10-2022 Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 21-10-2022 29-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Pakistan Refinery Ltd 22-10-2022 29-10-2022 NIL 29-10-2022 Hafiz Ltd 22-10-2022 29-10-2022 20% (F) 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 28-10-2022 29-10-2022 Data Agro Ltd 22-10-2022 30-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 S.S.Oil Mills Ltd 24-10-2022 30-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd. 22-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 31-10-2022 Image Pakistan Ltd 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 15% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Tri-Star Power Ltd 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 First Tri-Star Modaraba 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022 Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 31-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022 Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 25-10-2022 01-11-2022 NIL 27-10-2022 TPL Insurance Ltd 31-10-2022 01-11-2022 35% (i) (B) 27-10-2022 Meezan Bank Ltd 31-10-2022 02-11-2022 20% (ii) 27-10-2022 K-Electric Ltd SUKUK-5 (KELSC5) 24-10-2022 03-11-2022 JDW Sugar Mills Ltd # 27-10-2022 03-11-2022 03-10-2022 Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 01-11-2022 03-11-2022 100% (ii) 28-10-2022 Shell Pakistan Ltd 01-11-2022 03-11-2022 30% (i) 28-10-2022 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 01-11-2022 03-11-2022 500% (iii) 28-10-2022 Engro Corporation Ltd 01-11-2022 03-11-2022 100% (iii) 28-10-2022 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 02-11-2022 04-11-2022 850% (iii) 31-10-2022 Allied Bank Ltd 02-11-2022 04-11-2022 20% (iii) 31-10-2022 Bestway Cement Ltd 02-11-2022 04-11-2022 40% (i) 31-10-2022 United Bank Ltd 02-11-2022 04-11-2022 40% (iii) 31-10-2022 Nishat Power Ltd 03-11-2022 05-11-2022 20% (ii) 01-11-2022 Dolmen City REIT 04-11-2022 06-11-2022 4.3% (F) 02-11-2022 G3 Technologies Ltd ** 05-11-2022 07-11-2022 AL-NOOR MODARBA 1ST 26-10-2022 08-11-2022 10% (B) 24-10-2022 27-10-2022 Habib Bank Ltd # 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 10-11-2022 Pak Modarba 1st 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 1.0% (F) 31-10-2022 15-11-2022 Prudential Modarba 1st. 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 1.70% (F) 31-10-2022 Awwal Modaraba 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 2.20% (F) 31-10-2022 15-11-2022 KASB Modaraba 02-11-2022 15-11-2022 1% (F) 31-10-2022 15-11-2022 At-Tahur Ltd 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 10% (B) 11-11-2022 Dadex Eternit Ltd 18-11-2022 25-11-2022 Nil 25-11-2022 Karam Ceramics Ltd 19-11-2022 26-11-2022 Nil 26-11-2022 Bawany Air Products Ltd 21-11-2022 28-11-2022 Nil 28-11-2022 Equity Modarba 1st 11-12-2022 22-12-2022 NIL 22-12-2022 Summit Bank Ltd 27-12-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

As per company announcement *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022