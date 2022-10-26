AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2022 05:52am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Dawood Equities Ltd           16-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
Sally Textile Mills Ltd       16-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Security Papers Ltd           17-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        13-10-2022     26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd        18-10-2022    26-10-2022     40% (F)         14-10-2022     26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd           18-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    26-10-2022     40 (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd        19-10-2022    26-10-2022     5% (F)          17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares             19-10-2022    26-10-2022     5%                             26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Ltd         19-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Arpak International 
Investments Ltd.              19-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod             19-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Towellers Ltd                 19-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Ltd                   19-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        17-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                19-10-2022    26-10-2022     12% (F)         17-10-2022     26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd                20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    26-10-2022     40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering Works 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd          20-10-2022    26-10-2022     29.10 (ii)      18-10-2022     26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba            20-10-2022    26-10-2022     9% (F)          18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron 
Industries Ltd                20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing Company 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2022    26-10-2022     500% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd               20-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd         20-10-2022    26-10-2022     20% (B)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba            20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
First Elite Capital 
Modaraba                      20-10-2022    26-10-2022     NIL                            26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd         20-10-2022    26-10-2022     40% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd           20-10-2022    26-10-2022     100% (F)        18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    26-10-2022     75% (F)         18-10-2022     26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile Mills 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    26-10-2022     Nil                            26-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Ltd           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd              20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive 
Engineering Ltd.              20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Summit Bank Ltd Term
Finance Certificate #         20-10-2022    27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber 
Co. Ltd                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     30% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     715% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd          20-10-2022    27-10-2022     330% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     214.5% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Colony Textile Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
D ewan K halid Textile 
Mills Ltd.                    20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
D ewan Mushtaq Textile 
Mills Ltd.                    20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
D ewan Textile Mills 
Limited                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Landmark Spinning 
Industries Ltd                20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Javedan Corporation Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                 20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
INVEST CAP INVESTMENT
BANK LTD                      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD                20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     3.744% (F)      18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     7.5% (F)        18-10-2022     27-10-2022
TPL Corp Ltd                  20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
TPL Properties Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% B           18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Ltd                           20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Ltd          20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
First Treet 
Manufacturing Modaraba        20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services 
Pak Ltd                       20-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)         18-10-2022     27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd      20-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% B           18-10-2022     28-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd    20-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd     20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Dost Steels Ltd               20-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd #     20-10-2022    27-10-2022                                    27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     15% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba        21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd    21-10-2022    27-10-2022     20% (F)
25% (B)                       19-10-2022    27-10-2022
Maple Leaf 
Cement Factory 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile 
Mills 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Ltd          21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                  21-10-2022    27-10-2022                                    27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Ltd                 21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving Mills 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     50% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022     100% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel 
Corporation Ltd.              21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Bilal Fibres Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
First Fidelity Leasing 
Modaraba                      21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     200% (F),20% B  19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
International Knitwear 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     7.5% (F)        19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd        21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd    21-10-2022    27-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd      21-10-2022    27-10-2022     Nil                            27-10-2022
Jubilee Spinning & 
Weaving Mills Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd       22-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            25-10-2022
S.G. Power Ltd                24-10-2022    27-10-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement Company 
Ltd                           15-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA          15-10-2022    28-10-2022     55% (F)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                   15-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (B)         13-10-2022     28-10-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba          18-10-2022    28-10-2022     4.5% (F)        14-10-2022     25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba          18-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         14-10-2022     25-10-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd     19-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL `                          28-10-2022
Amtex Ltd                     20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd           20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Imperial Ltd                  20-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
First Credit and 
Investment
Bank Ltd                      20-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     40% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
First National Equities 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Shifa International 
Hospitals Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghani Global Glass Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Redco Textiles Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Crescent Jute Products Ltd    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Bela Automotives Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dar-es-Salaam Textile 
Mills Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Loads Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Media Times Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
First Capital Equities 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
AEL Textiles Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Sana Industries Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Security Leasing 
Corporation Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
The Organic Meat Company 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     9.75% B         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Ltd.                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels 
Developers Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F),20% B   19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Hala Enterprises Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Khyber Tobacco Company 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20%B            19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Service Industries 
Textiles Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Bunnys Ltd                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     60% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Cement 
Industries 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Modaraba Al-Mali              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd             21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Leather Up Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
First Capital Securities 
Corporation                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
J.A. Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Beco Steel Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
MASOOD TEXTILE
PREFERENCE (MSOTPS)           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     RS . 1.16*      19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Power Cement Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Ados Pakistan Ltd             21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE
MILLS LTD.                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022     22.50% (F)      19-10-2022     28-10-2022
Salman Noman Enterprises 
Ltd                           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Asim Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Power Cement (Pref)           21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
First Paramount Modaraba      21-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail 
Mills Ltd                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Saritow Spinning Mills 
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
AKD SCEURITIES LTD            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Sitara Peroxide Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Sardar Chemical 
Industries Ltd                22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Kohinoor Spinning Mills 
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
The National Silk & 
Rayon Mills Ltd.              22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
The Searle Company Ltd        22-10-2022    28-10-2022     25% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Arif Habib Corporation Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     40% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd      22-10-2022    28-10-2022     5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
ICC Industries Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Telecard Ltd                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022     7.5% (B)        20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Kohinoor Power Company Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Kohinoor Industries Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics International
Ltd                           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd   22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)
10% (B)                       20-10-2022    28-10-2022
United Distributors 
Pakistan Ltd                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
PAKISTAN NATIONAL
SHIPPING CORP                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian Modaraba      22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL PREFERENCE
SHARES (ASLPS)                22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Rs. 1.18*       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL CONVT CUM.
PREF (ASLCPS)                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Rs. 1.17*       20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial 
Chemicals Ltd                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     15% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd        22-10-2022    28-10-2022     20% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022     5% (F)          20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghandhara Industries Ltd      22-10-2022    28-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Trust Securities & 
Brokerage Ltd                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022     50% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd.    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     72.50% (F)      20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Air Link Communication Ltd    22-10-2022    28-10-2022     10% (F)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
B.F. Modaraba                 22-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
D.S. Industries Ltd           24-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd.                 24-10-2022    28-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd         26-10-2022    28-10-2022     30% (ii)        24-10-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Ltd                           26-10-2022    28-10-2022     25 (iii)        24-10-2022
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                  26-10-2022    28-10-2022     4.8% (iii)      24-10-2022
Engro Powergen 
Qadirpur Ltd                  27-10-2022    28-10-2022     30% (iii)       25-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd           19-10-2022    29-10-2022     130% (F)        17-10-2022     28-10-2022
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd        21-10-2022    29-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd         22-10-2022    29-10-2022     NIL                            29-10-2022
Hafiz Ltd                     22-10-2022    29-10-2022     20% (F)         20-10-2022     27-10-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd.                 28-10-2022    29-10-2022
Data Agro Ltd                 22-10-2022    30-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
S.S.Oil Mills Ltd             24-10-2022    30-10-2022     50% (F)         20-10-2022     27-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd.               22-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            31-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd            24-10-2022    31-10-2022     15% (B)         20-10-2022     28-10-2022
Tri-Star Power Ltd            24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd      24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
First Tri-Star Modaraba       24-10-2022    31-10-2022     NIL                            28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd     27-10-2022    31-10-2022     Nil                            28-10-2022
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd      25-10-2022    01-11-2022     NIL                            27-10-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd             31-10-2022    01-11-2022     35% (i) (B)     27-10-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd               31-10-2022    02-11-2022     20% (ii)        27-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd SUKUK-5
(KELSC5)                      24-10-2022    03-11-2022
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd #         27-10-2022    03-11-2022                                    03-10-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.     01-11-2022    03-11-2022     100% (ii)       28-10-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd            01-11-2022    03-11-2022     30% (i)         28-10-2022
Rafhan Maize Products 
Company
Ltd                           01-11-2022    03-11-2022     500% (iii)      28-10-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd         01-11-2022    03-11-2022     100% (iii)      28-10-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd           02-11-2022    04-11-2022     850% (iii)      31-10-2022
Allied Bank Ltd               02-11-2022    04-11-2022     20% (iii)       31-10-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd            02-11-2022    04-11-2022     40% (i)         31-10-2022
United Bank Ltd               02-11-2022    04-11-2022     40% (iii)       31-10-2022
Nishat Power Ltd              03-11-2022    05-11-2022     20% (ii)        01-11-2022
Dolmen City REIT              04-11-2022    06-11-2022     4.3% (F)        02-11-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd **        05-11-2022    07-11-2022
AL-NOOR MODARBA 1ST           26-10-2022    08-11-2022     10% (B)         24-10-2022     27-10-2022
Habib Bank Ltd #              08-11-2022    10-11-2022                                    10-11-2022
Pak Modarba 1st               02-11-2022    15-11-2022     1.0% (F)        31-10-2022     15-11-2022
Prudential Modarba 1st.       02-11-2022    15-11-2022     1.70% (F)       31-10-2022
Awwal Modaraba                02-11-2022    15-11-2022     2.20% (F)       31-10-2022     15-11-2022
KASB Modaraba                 02-11-2022    15-11-2022     1% (F)          31-10-2022     15-11-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                  15-11-2022    21-11-2022     10% (B)         11-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd             18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            25-11-2022
Karam Ceramics Ltd            19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Bawany Air Products Ltd       21-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Equity Modarba 1st            11-12-2022    22-12-2022     NIL                            22-12-2022
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                           27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

As per company announcement *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

