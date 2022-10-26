WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== October 25, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Oct-22 21-Oct-22 20-Oct-22 19-Oct-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107868 0.10841 0.108273 0.108558 Euro 0.771302 0.764499 0.768358 0.76618 Japanese yen 0.0053628 0.0052249 0.0052235 0.0052526 U.K. pound 0.885106 0.874145 0.878314 0.881992 U.S. dollar 0.782968 0.785713 0.78316 0.783575 Algerian dinar 0.0055895 0.0055982 0.0055782 0.0055875 Australian dollar 0.496871 0.492249 0.489788 0.494593 Botswana pula 0.0584877 0.0582213 0.0581888 0.0585331 Brazilian real 0.148464 0.151352 0.150117 0.148399 Brunei dollar 0.550759 0.548739 0.551503 Canadian dollar 0.570593 0.572969 0.570442 0.568673 Chilean peso 0.0008002 0.0008083 0.0008007 0.0008061 Czech koruna 0.031504 0.0311717 0.0313552 0.0311895 Danish krone 0.103691 0.10278 0.103289 0.102995 Indian rupee 0.0094822 0.0094125 0.0095125 Israeli New Shekel 0.22012 0.220706 0.220546 0.221286 Korean won 0.000545 0.0005488 0.0005513 0.0005496 Kuwaiti dinar 2.52611 2.52388 2.52807 Malaysian ringgit 0.16585 0.165625 0.165976 Mauritian rupee 0.0174686 0.0174941 0.017608 Mexican peso 0.0392396 0.0393551 0.0390705 0.0389311 New Zealand dollar 0.444949 0.443229 0.446363 Norwegian krone 0.0742206 0.0732873 0.0738663 0.0737969 Omani rial 2.03633 2.03683 2.03791 Peruvian sol 0.197465 0.197121 0.196829 Philippine peso 0.013309 0.0133203 0.0132994 0.0132967 Polish zloty 0.160876 0.16035 0.15975 0.160267 Qatari riyal 0.215101 0.215154 0.215268 Russian ruble 0.0128014 0.0128393 0.0127339 0.0127223 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.208791 0.208843 0.208953 Singapore dollar 0.550759 0.548739 0.551503 South African rand 0.0425786 0.0429112 0.0429645 Swedish krona 0.0696907 0.0697562 0.0699119 0.0704274 Swiss franc 0.781249 0.77701 0.780351 0.781348 Thai baht 0.0204938 0.0204422 0.0205625 Trinidadian dollar 0.116507 0.116223 0.11638 U.A.E. dirham 0.213198 0.21325 0.213363 Uruguayan peso 0.0190027 0.0190642 0.0190069 0.0190004 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

