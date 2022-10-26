WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
October 25, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-Oct-22 21-Oct-22 20-Oct-22 19-Oct-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107868 0.10841 0.108273 0.108558
Euro 0.771302 0.764499 0.768358 0.76618
Japanese yen 0.0053628 0.0052249 0.0052235 0.0052526
U.K. pound 0.885106 0.874145 0.878314 0.881992
U.S. dollar 0.782968 0.785713 0.78316 0.783575
Algerian dinar 0.0055895 0.0055982 0.0055782 0.0055875
Australian dollar 0.496871 0.492249 0.489788 0.494593
Botswana pula 0.0584877 0.0582213 0.0581888 0.0585331
Brazilian real 0.148464 0.151352 0.150117 0.148399
Brunei dollar 0.550759 0.548739 0.551503
Canadian dollar 0.570593 0.572969 0.570442 0.568673
Chilean peso 0.0008002 0.0008083 0.0008007 0.0008061
Czech koruna 0.031504 0.0311717 0.0313552 0.0311895
Danish krone 0.103691 0.10278 0.103289 0.102995
Indian rupee 0.0094822 0.0094125 0.0095125
Israeli New Shekel 0.22012 0.220706 0.220546 0.221286
Korean won 0.000545 0.0005488 0.0005513 0.0005496
Kuwaiti dinar 2.52611 2.52388 2.52807
Malaysian ringgit 0.16585 0.165625 0.165976
Mauritian rupee 0.0174686 0.0174941 0.017608
Mexican peso 0.0392396 0.0393551 0.0390705 0.0389311
New Zealand dollar 0.444949 0.443229 0.446363
Norwegian krone 0.0742206 0.0732873 0.0738663 0.0737969
Omani rial 2.03633 2.03683 2.03791
Peruvian sol 0.197465 0.197121 0.196829
Philippine peso 0.013309 0.0133203 0.0132994 0.0132967
Polish zloty 0.160876 0.16035 0.15975 0.160267
Qatari riyal 0.215101 0.215154 0.215268
Russian ruble 0.0128014 0.0128393 0.0127339 0.0127223
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.208791 0.208843 0.208953
Singapore dollar 0.550759 0.548739 0.551503
South African rand 0.0425786 0.0429112 0.0429645
Swedish krona 0.0696907 0.0697562 0.0699119 0.0704274
Swiss franc 0.781249 0.77701 0.780351 0.781348
Thai baht 0.0204938 0.0204422 0.0205625
Trinidadian dollar 0.116507 0.116223 0.11638
U.A.E. dirham 0.213198 0.21325 0.213363
Uruguayan peso 0.0190027 0.0190642 0.0190069 0.0190004
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments