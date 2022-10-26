AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
ANL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
AVN 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-3.09%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.86%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.99%)
FLYNG 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.09%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.96%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.28%)
OGDC 73.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PRL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.75%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.44%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.8%)
TREET 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.11%)
TRG 118.67 Decreased By ▼ -9.72 (-7.57%)
UNITY 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.56%)
BR30 15,676 Decreased By -218 (-1.37%)
KSE100 42,190 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,537 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
October 25, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        24-Oct-22      21-Oct-22      20-Oct-22      19-Oct-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.107868        0.10841       0.108273       0.108558
Euro                             0.771302       0.764499       0.768358        0.76618
Japanese yen                    0.0053628      0.0052249      0.0052235      0.0052526
U.K. pound                       0.885106       0.874145       0.878314       0.881992
U.S. dollar                      0.782968       0.785713        0.78316       0.783575
Algerian dinar                  0.0055895      0.0055982      0.0055782      0.0055875
Australian dollar                0.496871       0.492249       0.489788       0.494593
Botswana pula                   0.0584877      0.0582213      0.0581888      0.0585331
Brazilian real                   0.148464       0.151352       0.150117       0.148399
Brunei dollar                    0.550759       0.548739       0.551503
Canadian dollar                  0.570593       0.572969       0.570442       0.568673
Chilean peso                    0.0008002      0.0008083      0.0008007      0.0008061
Czech koruna                     0.031504      0.0311717      0.0313552      0.0311895
Danish krone                     0.103691        0.10278       0.103289       0.102995
Indian rupee                    0.0094822      0.0094125      0.0095125
Israeli New Shekel                0.22012       0.220706       0.220546       0.221286
Korean won                       0.000545      0.0005488      0.0005513      0.0005496
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.52611        2.52388        2.52807
Malaysian ringgit                 0.16585       0.165625       0.165976
Mauritian rupee                 0.0174686      0.0174941       0.017608
Mexican peso                    0.0392396      0.0393551      0.0390705      0.0389311
New Zealand dollar               0.444949       0.443229       0.446363
Norwegian krone                 0.0742206      0.0732873      0.0738663      0.0737969
Omani rial                        2.03633        2.03683        2.03791
Peruvian sol                     0.197465       0.197121       0.196829
Philippine peso                  0.013309      0.0133203      0.0132994      0.0132967
Polish zloty                     0.160876        0.16035        0.15975       0.160267
Qatari riyal                     0.215101                      0.215154       0.215268
Russian ruble                   0.0128014      0.0128393      0.0127339      0.0127223
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.208791                      0.208843       0.208953
Singapore dollar                 0.550759       0.548739       0.551503
South African rand              0.0425786      0.0429112      0.0429645
Swedish krona                   0.0696907      0.0697562      0.0699119      0.0704274
Swiss franc                      0.781249        0.77701       0.780351       0.781348
Thai baht                       0.0204938      0.0204422      0.0205625
Trinidadian dollar               0.116507       0.116223        0.11638
U.A.E. dirham                    0.213198        0.21325       0.213363
Uruguayan peso                  0.0190027      0.0190642      0.0190069      0.0190004
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF SDR sdr rate SDR per Currency unit

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Clean energy: At Saudi summit PM makes strong pitch to investors

Government inks new 2023-2027 UNSDCF

Rs133bn for export sectors, Rs264.6m to deal with PTI long march: Unfunded expenditure pledged, but not spent as yet

SBP directs FIs to submit shareholding info

KE’s average generation cost 300pc higher than CPPA-G’s: Nepra

Army for probe to determine who ‘forced’ Arshad to leave country

PTI to begin ‘long march’ to Islamabad on Friday

Saudi blasts release of oil reserves ‘to manipulate markets’

Testing of Thar-blended coal: CPPA-G agrees to support PQEPCL

Plane carrying Arshad’s body lands at Islamabad airport

Read more stories