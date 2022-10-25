Sri Lankan shares tumble as industrials and financials drag

Sri Lankan shares slumped nearly 2% on Tuesday, falling for a third straight day, dragged by industrials and financials.

The CSE All-Share index closed 1.95% lower at 8,516.40. On Friday, the index closed at 0.59% lower. The market was shut on Monday for a holiday.

Sri Lanka’s parliament on Friday passed a constitutional amendment aimed at trimming presidential powers, beefing up anti-corruption safeguards and helping to find a way out of the country’s worst financial crisis since independence.

Lanka IOC Plc and LOLC Holdings Plc were the top drags on Tuesday, falling 8.2% and 2.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 69.2 million shares from 52.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover was 2.05 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.67 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 532.7 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 2.05 billion rupees, data showed.