AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
ANL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
AVN 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-3.09%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.86%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.99%)
FLYNG 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.09%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.96%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.28%)
OGDC 73.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PRL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.75%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.44%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.8%)
TREET 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.11%)
TRG 118.67 Decreased By ▼ -9.72 (-7.57%)
UNITY 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.56%)
BR30 15,676 Decreased By -218 (-1.37%)
KSE100 42,190 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,537 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares tumble as industrials and financials drag

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2022 04:49pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares slumped nearly 2% on Tuesday, falling for a third straight day, dragged by industrials and financials.

The CSE All-Share index closed 1.95% lower at 8,516.40. On Friday, the index closed at 0.59% lower. The market was shut on Monday for a holiday.

Sri Lanka’s parliament on Friday passed a constitutional amendment aimed at trimming presidential powers, beefing up anti-corruption safeguards and helping to find a way out of the country’s worst financial crisis since independence.

Lanka IOC Plc and LOLC Holdings Plc were the top drags on Tuesday, falling 8.2% and 2.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 69.2 million shares from 52.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover was 2.05 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.67 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 532.7 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 2.05 billion rupees, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares tumble as industrials and financials drag

Rupee registers third successive gain, settles at 219.73 against US dollar

Imran Khan claims Arshad Sharif was a victim of ‘target killing'

WhatsApp service restored after major disruption

Rishi Sunak appointed crisis-hit UK’s first prime minister of colour

Oil falls by more than $1/bbl as demand fears linger

Karachi’s National Stadium renamed as National Bank Cricket Arena

Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand

Solar eclipse to be partly visible in Pakistan today

Qatar emir slams ‘unprecedented’ campaign against World Cup hosts

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

Read more stories