AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
ANL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
AVN 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-3.09%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.86%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.99%)
FLYNG 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.09%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.96%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.28%)
OGDC 73.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PRL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.75%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.44%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.8%)
TREET 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.11%)
TRG 118.67 Decreased By ▼ -9.72 (-7.57%)
UNITY 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.56%)
BR30 15,676 Decreased By -218 (-1.37%)
KSE100 42,190 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,537 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares snap 7-session gaining streak as consumer stocks weigh

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2022 04:47pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares snapped seven straight sessions of gains on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in consumer stocks, while investors assessed prospects of a less aggressive Federal Reserve on rate hikes going ahead.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was down 0.42% at 17,656.35 at close, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.48% lower to 59,543.96. The market will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

“The recent rebound in the U.S market has a positive rub off on the Indian market and that has pulled the Nifty from 17,200 (earlier this month), but I believe going ahead, market will still be on its toes,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, a fund manager at Ambit Asset Management.

“We still have events of rate hikes to play out and more importantly, the remaining path of the interest rates hikes will give more cues to the market.”

Investors will focus on major central bank events, with the European Central Bank widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points this week. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England meet early next month.

Indian shares top 1-month highs in special Diwali session, led by ICICI Bank

In the broader market, Asian equities fell over concerns about China’s economy, while European stocks rose in early trading on Tuesday, as investor fears eased from signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow its pace of rate hikes.

In domestic trading, Nifty’s public sector bank index closed 3.5% higher. Those gains still fell short as Nifty’s FMCG and energy indexes fell more than 1% each.

Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever were the worst performers on the Nifty 50 index, falling 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively.

Hindustan Aeronautics closed 3.7% higher. The company said it had concluded a contract worth 68 billion Indian rupees ($822.07 million) for a trainer aircraft with the Indian Air Force.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares snap 7-session gaining streak as consumer stocks weigh

Rupee registers third successive gain, settles at 219.73 against US dollar

Imran Khan claims Arshad Sharif was a victim of ‘target killing'

WhatsApp service restored after major disruption

Rishi Sunak appointed crisis-hit UK’s first prime minister of colour

Oil falls by more than $1/bbl as demand fears linger

Karachi’s National Stadium renamed as National Bank Cricket Arena

Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand

Solar eclipse to be partly visible in Pakistan today

Qatar emir slams ‘unprecedented’ campaign against World Cup hosts

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

Read more stories