PERTH: Marcus Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 59 as defending champions Australia hammered Sri Lanka by seven wickets in a key Super 12 match at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Chasing 158 for victory, the hosts depended on Stoinis’s 18-ball knock to achieve their target with 21 balls to spare in Perth and bounce back from their opening loss to New Zealand.