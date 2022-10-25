AGL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Oct 25, 2022
Pakistan

WhatsApp services start getting restored after major disruption

  • Users all over the globe report disruption
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published October 25, 2022 Updated October 25, 2022 02:01pm
Services of Meta-owned WhatsApp started to get restored after being hit by a massive outage on Tuesday as users in Pakistan and rest of the globe faced disruption in its service earlier in the day.

Downdetector.pk had revealed multiple complaints by consumers of the application.

A spokesperson of Meta admitted that services were down.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said earlier.

In June 2022, Meta’s suite of apps including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp was hit by an outage, impacting several users who reported the development back then.

Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram hit by outage

