Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

  • Hovers at 219-220 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 25, 2022 Updated October 25, 2022 11:40am
Pakistan’s rupee registered significant improvement against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated 0.53% in the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At around 11:40am, the rupee was being quoted at 219.25, an appreciation of Rs1.16 against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Monday, Pakistan’s rupee recorded back-to-back gains against the US dollar, and closed at 220.41 after appreciating Re0.43 or 0.20% in the inter-bank.

Experts say that the improvement in the currency’s performance is driven by a change in sentiment after Pakistan exited the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list on Friday.

Business communities hailed the decision and were of the view that Pakistan’s exclusion from the grey list will herald an era of economic stability and export boost.

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) United Business Group (UBG) Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik stated as a result of FATF decision economic activities will be accelerated and will help greatly to restore the confidence of investors across the globe. Bearing the cost of global politics, due to this restriction, Pakistan sustained a loss of US$38 billion to its GDP from 2009-2019.

Globally, the safe-haven US dollar eased against peers on Tuesday amid signs Federal Reserve rate hikes are already putting the brakes on the world’s biggest economy, while risk sentiment improved with Rishi Sunak about to become Britain’s prime minister.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, eased to 111.78, taking it close to Friday’s low of 111.68, the weakest level since October 6.

Oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, rose on Tuesday as the US dollar eased against major peers but gains were limited by worries of slowing global fuel demand growth amid bearish economic data from key oil importing economies such as China.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices SBP dollar index Dollar rate Exchange rate FATF Pakistan pkrvs usd usd rate pkr rate rupee rate

