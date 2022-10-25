Australia shares rise on tech, financials boost

Australian shares rose on Tuesday led by gains in banking and technology stocks, aided by hopes of a less hawkish US Federal Reserve, while fuel refiner Ampol fell as much as 9.3% after missing earnings estimates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% to 6,818 by 2349 GMT.

The benchmark rose 1.5% on Monday.

On Wall Street, shares extended last week’s rally with all three major indices rising as signs of a cooling US economy rekindled hopes of the Fed slowing its pace of rate hikes. Financial stocks rose 0.8%, with Australia’s “big four” banks gaining between 0.1% and 0.7%.

Mining stocks were 0.3% lower, with heavyweight BHP Group down 0.2%.

BHP said it was “disappointed” at the support for industrial action at its Queensland coal mines, after a workers’ union voted in favour of job security protections, including shift length stoppages and a ban on non-rostered overtime.

Mining giant Rio Tinto fell 0.3%, while Fortescue Metals Group fell 1%.

Australian shares end higher on bets of less-hawkish Fed rhetoric

Fuel refiner Ampol dropped as much as 9.3% after quarterly earnings missed market expectations.

Ampol also forecast record full-year earnings. Other energy stocks were 0.5% lower. Oil prices pulled back slightly overnight on concerns over demand from major consumer China.

Tech stocks rose 1.2%, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street’s Nasdaq index.

Meanwhile, Australia’s biggest health insurer Medibank Private Ltd said it expected the number of customers affected by a massive data breach to grow, after it discovered policy records of a further 1,000 customers had been stolen.

The Canberra government will also unveil its annual budget later in the day, where investors will look for cues on the future of the country’s spiralling cost of living crisis and economic growth outlook.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1% to 10,895.97.