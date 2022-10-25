AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
Hong Kong shares start day with small gains

AFP Published 25 Oct, 2022 09:32am
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged up at the open of business Tuesday following the previous day’s rout, though traders remain concerned about the economic outlook after Chinese President Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.40 percent, or 61.41 points, to 15,242.10.

Hong Kong stocks plunge on China worries

But the Shanghai Composite Index extended losses, dropping 0.28 percent, or 8.40 points, to 2,969.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.51 percent, or 9.84 points, to 1,922.50.

Hong Kong stocks

