Hong Kong shares start day with small gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged up at the open of business Tuesday following the previous day’s rout, though traders remain concerned about the economic outlook after Chinese President Xi Jinping tightened his grip on power.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.40 percent, or 61.41 points, to 15,242.10.

But the Shanghai Composite Index extended losses, dropping 0.28 percent, or 8.40 points, to 2,969.16, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.51 percent, or 9.84 points, to 1,922.50.