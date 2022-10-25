AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PM arrives in Riyadh

Published 25 Oct, 2022
RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived in Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit, mainly to attend the Future Investment Initiative Summit being held from October 25-27.

According to details, the prime minister is visiting the Kingdom at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. At the airport, the Governor of Riyadh Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received the prime minister who was accompanied by a delegation comprising the federal ministers.

Prior to his departure from Nur Khan Air Base, the premier in a series of tweets said the present state of the global economy needed “new thinking and bold vision to overcome the irritants and forge new paths.”

