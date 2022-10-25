Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 24, 2022). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 24, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,347.23
High: 42,675.22
Low: 42,213.48
Net Change: 133.75
Volume (000): 65,060
Value (000): 4,386,974
Makt Cap (000) 1,613,573,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,379.72
NET CH (+) 21.87
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,642.69
NET CH (-) 12.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,217.09
NET CH (-) 11.62
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,441.31
NET CH (+) 70.85
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,763.60
NET CH (+) 18.72
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,430.53
NET CH (+) 59.82
------------------------------------
As on: 24-October-2022
====================================
