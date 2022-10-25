KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (October 24, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,347.23 High: 42,675.22 Low: 42,213.48 Net Change: 133.75 Volume (000): 65,060 Value (000): 4,386,974 Makt Cap (000) 1,613,573,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,379.72 NET CH (+) 21.87 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,642.69 NET CH (-) 12.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,217.09 NET CH (-) 11.62 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,441.31 NET CH (+) 70.85 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,763.60 NET CH (+) 18.72 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,430.53 NET CH (+) 59.82 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-October-2022 ====================================

