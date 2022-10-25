Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (October 24, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.06686 3.06614 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.58557 3.44300 3.58557 0.08088
Libor 3 Month 4.35843 4.19371 4.35843 0.12488
Libor 6 Month 4.87500 4.68529 4.87500 0.17200
Libor 1 Year 5.47557 5.28314 5.47557 0.31688
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments