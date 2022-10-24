AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
Arshad Sharif's death: PM Shehbaz calls Kenyan president, 'requests fair, transparent' investigation

  • PM says Kenyan president has promised all-out help
BR Web Desk Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 08:08pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called Kenyan President William Ruto and requested an investigation into journalist Arshad Sharif’s death.

Senior Pakistan journalist Arshad died in Kenya after being shot, his wife Javeria Siddique said early Monday morning, a development later confirmed by the police in a statement carried by local media there.

In the news report, The Star, Kenya, quoted the local police as saying that Arshad was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

The development sent shockwaves throughout Pakistan with the journalism community demanding a thorough investigation.

“Just had a telephonic call with Kenyan President William Ruto about the tragic death of Arshad Sharif in Kenya,” PM Shehbaz wrote in a tweet.

“I requested him to ensure fair and transparent investigation into shocking incident. He promised all-out help including fast-tracking the process of return of the body to Pakistan.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Kenya received initial information about the death of Arshad Sharif early in the morning of 24 October.

“The High Commissioner accordingly contacted the police authorities, and senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other departments,” it said. “Office of the Vice President was also contacted for confirmation.

"Pakistanis of Kenyan Origin were also mobilised. The mission was informed that the body was in Chiromo Funeral House in Nairobi," the foreign office said.

The High Commissioner along with Mission’s officers reached the location, and has identified the body of Sharif, it said.

“The Acting Foreign Secretary has visited the family of Sharif and conveyed confirmation of the sad news, and heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Foreign Minister and the Minister of State,” the statement added. “His family has been assured of all possible assistance by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

The High Commission will facilitate expeditious repatriation of mortal remains of Sharif in coordination with the host authorities, it said.

On the other hand, the National Police Service (NPS)-Kenya, in a statement, regretted the “unfortunate incident” and stated that the relevant authorities were investigating it.

“NPS regrets to announce an incident that occurred last night along Kwenia farm/Kamukuru marram road within Magadi, Kajiado where a foreigner national namely Arshad Sharif was fatally wounded by a police officer while a passenger in a motor vehicle KDG 200M,” NPS-Kenya said.

"The incident follows a circulation from Pangani Police of a stolen motor vehicle. The officers trailing the motor vehicle towards Magadi alerted police in Magadi who erected a road barrier," the National Police Service-Kenya said.

“Deceased's motor vehicle came upon the police barrier which they drove through. It is then that they were shot at, fatally injuring late Arshad Sharif,” the department said. “The Ag. Inspector General on behalf of the Service condoles with the family and friends of the deceased.”

