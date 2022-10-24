Zimbabwe win toss, bat against South Africa at T20 World Cup

HOBART: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in Monday’s second rain-delayed Twenty20 World Cup match in Hobart.

Zimbabwe were unchanged from the side that beat Scotland to reach their first Super 12 stage.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, recently lost a T20 series in India but have been in good form in the shortest format as they bid for a maiden World Cup title.

The Proteas are playing with four quick bowlers including Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi and one spinner in Keshav Maharaj.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Craig Ervine (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)