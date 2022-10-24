AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,345 Increased By 131 (0.31%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.8 (0.25%)
FTSE 100 slips on stronger pound; PM race takes focus

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 12:41pm
UK’s FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as a stronger pound and weaker oil prices weighed on the blue-chip index, while investors kept a close watch on the race for Britain’s next prime minister after former leader Boris Johnson withdrew from the contest.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 fell 0.3% by 0719 GMT, lagging its European peers, as the pound gained after Rishi Sunak looked set to become Britain’s next prime minister.

The pound strengthened 0.3% against the dollar, weakening shares of international companies.

FTSE 100 ends higher on boost from commodity stocks

Also weighing on the index, energy stocks fell 1.8% as crude prices slid after trade data from China showed that demand in the world’s largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September.

The domestically oriented FTSE 250 added 0.5%, with online fashion retailer Asos Plc jumping 4.5% after UK businessman Mike Ashley said he has built a stake of more than 5% in the firm, as per a Telegraph report on Saturday.

