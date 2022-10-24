AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
Oct 24, 2022
Indonesia’s Q3 foreign direct investment value rises 63.6% y/y

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 09:58am
JAKARTA: Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Indonesia rose 63.6% on a yearly basis in the third quarter in rupiah terms, its investment minister said on Monday.

FDI value reached 168.9 trillion rupiah ($10.83 billion), Bahlil Lahadalia said, with Singapore, China and Japan the biggest sources.

The data excludes investment in banking and the oil and gas sectors in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

Q1 FDI declines 47pc to $253.4m YoY

Including domestic sources, total investment during the period surged 42.1% from July-September 2021 to 307.8 trillion rupiah ($19.74 billion), boosted by rise of investment in manufacturing, transportation and mining sector.

