AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
AVN 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.61%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
EFERT 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.65%)
EPCL 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-3.23%)
FCCL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
GTECH 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
MLCF 28.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.84%)
PAEL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.91%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
TREET 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
TRG 127.35 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.37%)
UNITY 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
WAVES 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 4,254 Increased By 19.4 (0.46%)
BR30 15,937 Increased By 40.9 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,493 Increased By 279.7 (0.66%)
KSE30 15,654 Increased By 89.7 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices drop more than 1% as China demand data disappoints

Reuters Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 11:50am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slid more than 1% on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world’s largest crude importer remained lacklustre in September as strict COVID-19 policies and fuel export curbs depressed consumption.

Brent crude futures for December settlement slid $1, or 1.1%, to $92.50 a barrel by 0609 GMT after rising 2% last week.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was at $84.02 a barrel, down $1.03, or 1.2%.

Although higher than in August, China’s September crude imports of 9.79 million barrels per day were 2% below a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, as independent refiners curbed throughput amid thin margins and lacklustre demand.

“The recent recovery in oil imports faltered in September,” ANZ analysts said in a note, adding that independent refiners failed to utilise increased quotas as ongoing COVID-related lockdowns weighed on demand.

“This was exacerbated by falling refinery margins and product export curbs,” the analysts said. Saudi Arabia and Russia were neck and neck as China’s top two suppliers in September.

Uncertainty over China’s zero-COVID policy and property crisis are undermining the effectiveness of pro-growth measures, ING analysts said in a note, even though third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth beat expectations.

Oil prices mixed as China demand hopes contends with recession concerns

The GDP data came a day after China’s Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday, cementing his place as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. Brent rose last week despite US President Joe Biden announcing the sale of a remaining 15 million barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

The sale is part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May.

Biden added that his aim would be to replenish stocks when US crude is around $70 a barrel.

“Biden’s comments that the US will only buy crude once prices hit USD70/bbl provides a strong support level,” ANZ said.

Last week, US energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for the second week in a row as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in a report on Friday.

Oil prices US West Texas Intermediate crude President Xi Jinping US president Joe Biden Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices drop more than 1% as China demand data disappoints

Imran Khan can still contest elections: IHC

Journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

Study on Gwadar power project: Chinese firm seeks approval of additional cost

Appeal filing: FBR lays down strict conditions

PM likely to leave for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today

Removal from FATF ‘grey’ list to augur well: businesspeople

UK’s Johnson ends bid for comeback as PM

Xi clinches third term

Read more stories