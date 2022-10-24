China GDP grows 3.9% year-on-year in 3rd quarter: official data

BEIJING: China’s economy grew 3.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, according to official data released Monday, beating forecasts.

The data, published six days later than scheduled, showed higher growth than the 2.5 percent predicted by a panel of experts surveyed by AFP.

Last Monday, China delayed the release of the third-quarter growth figures – along with a host of other economic indicators – as the country’s leaders gathered to hand President Xi Jinping a historic third term.

Beijing’s National Bureau of Statistics announced that the release of the economic data would be “postponed” without specifying a reason or timeline for the figures to be released.

China’s economy slows as Xi plans for historic third term

China had been expected to announce some of its weakest quarterly growth figures since 2020, with its economy hobbled by Covid-19 restrictions and a real estate crisis.