HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks plunged more than four percent Monday morning as investors were spooked by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to hand key economic posts to loyalists who back his zero-Covid strategy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 4.22 percent, or 684.30 points, to 15,526.82, a 13-year low. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.73 percent, or 22.06 points, to 3,016.87.