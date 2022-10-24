PM likely to leave for KSA today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to leave for Saudi Arabia today (Monday) on an official visit where he would also hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman on a range of issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations, trade and economy.

Diplomatic sources said that the Prime Minister will be visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who is also prime minister of the Kingdom.

During his visit, the sources said that the Prime Minister will hold talks with his Saudi counterpart on issues of mutual interest, regional situations, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and economy.

The Prime Minister would also participate in the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), powered by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

FII will be held in Riyadh from 25-27 October 2022 and will convene the world’s foremost CEOs, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and young leaders to shape the future of international investment and the global economy, according to a statement posted on official website of the FII Institute.

Saudi Fund for Development team due today

Last year’s theme — Invest in Humanity — continues to guide our thinking for this year’s FII. Economic opportunities abound across every continent — but supply shocks, inflation, a global energy crisis, and geopolitical conflicts present deep challenges.

This year’s FII will include in-depth conversations about new pathways for global investment; analysis of critical industry trends; and unparalleled networking among CEOs, world leaders, and experts.

