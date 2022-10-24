Rulers can’t escape from LG polls: JI

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the PPP government in Sindh would not be able to avoid the local government elections.

Addressing a convention of JI’s candidates for the upcoming local government polls, he claimed that the PPP regime in the province got deferred the local government polls due to fear that the JI would clean sweep them.

He said that the JI, subjected to the will of Allah, the Almighty, would form a city government in Karachi no matter how long the elections are delayed. He vowed to put Karachi again on the journey of progress and development.

He said that the JI intends to establish an Information Technology Park and an IT University in the megacity. He added that if elected in the local bodies, the JI would also establish state of the art model schools, offering quality education to students.

The JI leader made it clear that the mayor of his party if elected, would not hide behind the pretext of administrative and monetary powers.

He recalled that the JI had held a 29-day long successful sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly building for the due rights of the city mayor office.

Engr Naeemur Rehman also shed light on what he called discriminative policies of the PPP government in Sindh and vowed to change these policies if the JI is elected.

